Discover Financial Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Discover Financial Services found using ticker (DFS) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 153 and 101 with a mean TP of 128.53. Now with the previous closing price of 122.4 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The day 50 moving average is 119.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 104.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $38,596m. Visit the company website at: http://www.discover.com

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE network, an automated teller machine, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and/or provides card acceptance services; and Discover Network that processes transactions for Discover-branded credit and debit cards, as well as offers payment transaction processing and settlement services. Discover has strategic network alliance agreement with Arab Financial Services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.