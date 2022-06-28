Twitter
Discover Financial Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.6% Upside

Discover Financial Services with ticker code (DFS) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 165 and 97 calculating the mean target price we have 139.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 99.17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 40.6%. The day 50 moving average is 106.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 115.37. The market cap for the company is $27,847m. Company Website: https://www.discover.com

The potential market cap would be $39,164m based on the market concensus.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE, an automated teller machine, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; and Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and/or provides card acceptance services, as well as offers payment transaction processing and settlement services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

