Discover Financial Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

Discover Financial Services found using ticker (DFS) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 127 with the average target price sitting at 144.12. Now with the previous closing price of 110.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 119.99 and the 200 day moving average is 121.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $28,875m. Company Website: https://www.discover.com

The potential market cap would be $37,756m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and servicesluding private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE network, an automated teller machine, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and/or provides card acceptance services; and Discover Network that processes transactions for Discover-branded credit and debit cards, as well as offers payment transaction processing and settlement services. Discover has strategic network alliance agreement with Arab Financial Services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.