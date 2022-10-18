Discover Financial Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.9% Upside

Discover Financial Services found using ticker (DFS) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 97 and has a mean target at 113.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 91.2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 99.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 107.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $25,345m. Find out more information at: https://www.discover.com

The potential market cap would be $31,664m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE, an automated teller machine, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; and Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and/or provides card acceptance services, as well as offers payment transaction processing and settlement services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.