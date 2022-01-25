Discover Financial Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.7% Upside

Discover Financial Services found using ticker (DFS) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 125 calculating the mean target price we have 142.71. With the stocks previous close at 114.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.7%. The day 50 moving average is 117.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 119.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $33,218m. Visit the company website at: https://www.discover.com

The potential market cap would be $41,420m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE network, an automated teller machine, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and/or provides card acceptance services; and Discover Network that processes transactions for Discover-branded credit and debit cards, as well as offers payment transaction processing and settlement services. Discover has strategic network alliance agreement with Arab Financial Services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.