Discover Financial Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

Discover Financial Services with ticker code (DFS) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 132 and 101 with a mean TP of 115.94. With the stocks previous close at 102.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The day 50 moving average is 98.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 87.05. The company has a market cap of $32,531m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.discover.com

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE network, an automated teller machine, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and/or provides card acceptance services; and Discover Network that processes transactions for Discover-branded credit and debit cards, as well as provides payment transaction processing and settlement services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.