Discover Financial Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Discover Financial Services found using ticker (DFS) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 97 calculating the mean target price we have 117.11. Now with the previous closing price of 105.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 100.03 and the 200 day MA is 104.68. The company has a market cap of $28,282m. Company Website: https://www.discover.com

The potential market cap would be $31,424m based on the market concensus.