Direct Line Insurance Group PLC 4.2% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DLG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 293 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 4.2% from the opening price of 281.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 10.2 points and decreased 63.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 355 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 225.4 GBX.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 285.02 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 301.95. There are currently 1,364,551,605 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,790,586. Market capitalisation for LON:DLG is £3,883,513,951 GBP.

