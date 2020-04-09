Direct Line Insurance Group PLC 39.8% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DLG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 375 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 39.8% from today’s opening price of 268.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 25.2 points and decreased 57.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 355 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 225.4 GBX.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 311.96 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 308.02. There are currently 1,364,551,605 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,916,532. Market capitalisation for LON:DLG is £3,766,162,429 GBP.

