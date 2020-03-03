Direct Line Insurance Group PLC 26.7% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DLG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 415 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 26.7% from today’s opening price of 327.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 12.1 points and increased 32.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 367 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 266.7 GBX.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 333.81 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 313.28. There are currently 1,375,000,000 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,985,771. Market capitalisation for LON:DLG is £4,507,057,647 GBP.

