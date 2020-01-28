Direct Line Insurance Group PLC 20.6% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DLG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 405 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 20.6% from today’s opening price of 335.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 19.8 points and increased 57.7 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 367 GBX while the year low share price is currently 266.7 GBX.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 316.38 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 311.42. There are currently 1,375,000,000 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,133,079. Market capitalisation for LON:DLG is £4,651,624,832 GBP.