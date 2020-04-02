Direct Line Insurance Group PLC 20.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DLG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 341 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 20.1% from the opening price of 283.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 40.1 points and decreased 32.1 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 367 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 225.4 GBX.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 317.21 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 309.28. There are currently 3,922,424,458 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,366,522. Market capitalisation for LON:DLG is £3,924,450,499 GBP.

