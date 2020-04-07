Direct Line Insurance Group PLC 19.7% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DLG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 340 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 19.7% from today’s opening price of 284 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1.4 points and decreased 25.9 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 355 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 225.4 GBX.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 313.69 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 308.48. There are currently 1,364,551,605 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,583,539. Market capitalisation for LON:DLG is £4,130,497,874 GBP.

