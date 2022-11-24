Direct Line Insurance Group PLC 15.4% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC with ticker (LON:DLG) now has a potential upside of 15.4% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 260 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Direct Line Insurance Group PLC share price of 220 GBX at opening today (24/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 15.4%. Trading has ranged between 172 (52 week low) and 314 (52 week high) with an average of 3,823,089 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,940,131,855.



Direct Line Insurance Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The principal activity of the Company is managing its investments in subsidiaries, providing loans to those subsidiaries, raising funds for the Company and the receipt and payment of dividends. Its segments include Motor, Home, Rescue and other personal lines, Commercial and Restructuring and one-off costs. Its Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance together with the associated legal protection cover. It sells motor insurance direct to customers through its own brands Direct Line, Churchill, Privilege and Darwin, and through partnership brands. Its home segment consists of home insurance together with associated legal protection cover. The Rescue and other personal line consist of rescue products sold through the Company’s own brand, Green Flag, and other personal lines insurance. Commercial segment consists of commercial insurance for small and medium-size entities sold through the Group’s brands.







