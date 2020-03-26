Direct Line Insurance Group PLC 15.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DLG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 290 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 15.2% from the opening price of 251.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 67.1 points and decreased 68.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 367 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 225.4 GBX.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 321.66 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 310.26. There are currently 1,364,551,605 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,600,779. Market capitalisation for LON:DLG is £3,585,454,704 GBP.

