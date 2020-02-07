Direct Line Insurance Group PLC 1.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DLG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set a target price of 350 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 1.6% from the opening price of 344.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 32.1 points and increased 69.1 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 367 GBX while the year low share price is currently 266.7 GBX.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 323.99 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 311.63. There are currently 1,375,000,000 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,469,291. Market capitalisation for LON:DLG is £4,710,750,083 GBP.