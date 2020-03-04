Direct Line Insurance Group PLC 1.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DLG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 320 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -1.1% from the opening price of 323.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 16 points and increased 21.6 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 367 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 266.7 GBX.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 334.12 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 313.37. There are currently 1,375,000,000 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,284,340. Market capitalisation for LON:DLG is £4,544,375,000 GBP.

