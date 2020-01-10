Diploma PLC 23.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Diploma PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DPLM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Diploma PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 1500 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -23.2% from today’s opening price of 1954 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 24 points and increased 297 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2095.42 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1241 GBX.

Diploma PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,889.15 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,652.76. There are currently 113,239,555 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 172,392. Market capitalisation for LON:DPLM is £2,186,655,807 GBP.