Diploma PLC 12.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Diploma PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DPLM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Diploma PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 1725 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -12.3% from today’s opening price of 1967 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 79 points and increased 256 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2095.42 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1246 GBX.

Diploma PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,923.13 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,665.02. There are currently 113,239,555 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 188,325. Market capitalisation for LON:DPLM is £2,193,450,180 GBP.