Diploma PLC -10.2% potential downside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Diploma PLC with ticker (LON:DPLM) now has a potential downside of -10.2% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 2,700 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Diploma PLC share price of 2,976 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential downside of -10.2%. Trading has ranged between 2,090 (52 week low) and 3,478 (52 week high) with an average of 163,501 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,695,500,380.

Diploma PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in supplying specialized products and services. The Company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals and Controls. The Life Sciences Sector businesses supply a range of medical devices, consumables, instrumentation and related services to healthcare and environmental end markets. The Seals Sector businesses supply a range of seals, gaskets, cylinders, components and kits used in heavy mobile machinery and specialized industrial equipment with aftermarket, original equipment manufacturer and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) applications. The Controls Sector businesses supply specialized wiring, cable, connectors, fasteners, control devices and adhesives for a range of technically demanding applications. The Company’s subsidiaries include HB Sealing Products, Inc., HB Sealing Products Limited, Clarendon Specialty Fasteners, Inc., Somagen Diagnostics Inc., Filcon Electronic GmbH and Vantage Endoscopy Inc.



