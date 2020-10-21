Dine Brands Global Common – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

Dine Brands Global Common with ticker code (DIN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 92 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 72.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The 50 day MA is 58.42 while the 200 day moving average is 47.01. The market capitalisation for the company is $958m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dinebrands.com

Dine Brands Global, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee’s Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee’s restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 1,718 Applebee’s franchised restaurants, and 1,841 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 657 IHOP franchised restaurants and 2 Applebee’s franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity and changed its name to Dine Brands Global in February 2018. Dine Brands Global was founded in 1958 and is based in Glendale, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn