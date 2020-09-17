Dine Brands Global Common – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Dine Brands Global Common with ticker code (DIN) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 92 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 68.86. Now with the previous closing price of 61.69 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 54.73 and the 200 day moving average is 44.51. The market cap for the company is $1,005m. Company Website: http://www.dinebrands.com

Dine Brands Global, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee’s Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee’s restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 1,718 Applebee’s franchised restaurants, and 1,841 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 657 IHOP franchised restaurants and 2 Applebee’s franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity and changed its name to Dine Brands Global in February 2018. Dine Brands Global was founded in 1958 and is based in Glendale, California.

