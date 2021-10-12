Dine Brands Global Common – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.2% Upside

Dine Brands Global Common with ticker code (DIN) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 93 calculating the average target price we see 109.44. With the stocks previous close at 83.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 81.97 and the 200 day MA is 86.5. The market cap for the company is $1,422m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dinebrands.com

Dine Brands Global, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee’s Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee’s restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,642 Applebee’s franchised restaurants, and 1,769 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 621 IHOP franchised restaurants and two Applebee’s franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity and changed its name to Dine Brands Global in February 2018. Dine Brands Global was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.