Dine Brands Global Common – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.3% Upside

Dine Brands Global Common found using ticker (DIN) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 93 with a mean TP of 108.44. Now with the previous closing price of 84.51 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 82.87 and the 200 day moving average is 85.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,476m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dinebrands.com

Dine Brands Global, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee’s Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee’s restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,642 Applebee’s franchised restaurants, and 1,769 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 621 IHOP franchised restaurants and two Applebee’s franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity and changed its name to Dine Brands Global in February 2018. Dine Brands Global was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.