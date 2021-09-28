Dine Brands Global Common – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

Dine Brands Global Common found using ticker (DIN) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 93 and has a mean target at 109.44. With the stocks previous close at 86.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 79.01 and the 200 day MA is 86.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,484m. Company Website: http://www.dinebrands.com

Dine Brands Global, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee’s Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee’s restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,642 Applebee’s franchised restaurants, and 1,769 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 621 IHOP franchised restaurants and two Applebee’s franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity and changed its name to Dine Brands Global in February 2018. Dine Brands Global was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.