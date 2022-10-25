Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Dine Brands Global Common – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Dine Brands Global Common with ticker code (DIN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 82 calculating the average target price we see 88.25. With the stocks previous close at 69.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 69.25 and the 200 day MA is 71.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,044m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dinebrands.com

The potential market cap would be $1,320m based on the market concensus.

Dine Brands Global, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee’s Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee’s restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,611 Applebee’s franchised restaurants, and 1,751 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 598 IHOP franchised restaurants and two Applebee’s franchised restaurants; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. the company was formerly known as DineEquity and changed its name to Dine Brands Global in February 2018. Dine Brands Global was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

