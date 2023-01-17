Dine Brands Global Common – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Dine Brands Global Common with ticker code (DIN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 80 calculating the average target price we see 87.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.27 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 70.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 70.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,192m. Company Website: https://www.dinebrands.com

The potential market cap would be $1,399m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Dine Brands Global, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee’s Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee’s restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,611 Applebee’s franchised restaurants, and 1,751 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 598 IHOP franchised restaurants and two Applebee’s franchised restaurants; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. the company was formerly known as DineEquity and changed its name to Dine Brands Global in February 2018. Dine Brands Global was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.