Dine Brands Global, Inc. Common – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Dine Brands Global, Inc. Common found using ticker (DIN) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 84 with a mean TP of 89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 72.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 70.09 and the 200 day MA is 71.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,098m. Company Website: https://www.dinebrands.com

The potential market cap would be $1,339m based on the market concensus.