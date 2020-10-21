Dillard’s – Consensus Indicates Potential -41.0% Downside

Dillard’s found using ticker (DDS) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 46 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 30. With the stocks previous close at 50.89 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -41.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.86 and the 200 day moving average is 29.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,093m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dillards.com

Dillard’s operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 30, 2020, the company had 257 Dillard’s stores and 28 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

