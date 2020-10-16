Dillard’s – Consensus Indicates Potential -35.0% Downside

Dillard’s with ticker code (DDS) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 46 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 30. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.17 this indicates there is a potential downside of -35.0%. The day 50 moving average is 35.7 and the 200 day MA is 29.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,052m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dillards.com

Dillard’s operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 30, 2020, the company had 257 Dillard’s stores and 28 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

