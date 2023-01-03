Dillard’s – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.1% Downside

Dillard’s found using ticker (DDS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 380 and 150 with the average target price sitting at 294. Now with the previous closing price of 320.03 this would indicate that there is a downside of -8.1%. The day 50 moving average is 335.17 and the 200 day MA is 292.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,535m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dillards.com

The potential market cap would be $5,085m based on the market concensus.

Dillard’s operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.