Dillard’s – Consensus Indicates Potential -53.4% Downside

Dillard’s found using ticker (DDS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 72 with the average target price sitting at 87.33. Now with the previous closing price of 187.43 this would indicate that there is a downside of -53.4%. The day 50 moving average is 158.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 103.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,889m. Company Website: http://www.dillards.com

Dillard’s operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard’s stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.