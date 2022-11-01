Dillard’s – Consensus Indicates Potential -30.8% Downside

Dillard’s found using ticker (DDS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 350 and 145 calculating the average target price we see 225. With the stocks previous close at 325.11 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -30.8%. The 50 day MA is 295.81 while the 200 day moving average is 274.47. The market cap for the company is $5,634m. Company Website: https://www.dillards.com

The potential market cap would be $3,899m based on the market concensus.

Dillard’s operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.