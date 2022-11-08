Dillard’s – Consensus Indicates Potential -28.4% Downside

Dillard’s found using ticker (DDS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 350 and 145 with a mean TP of 225. Now with the previous closing price of 314.05 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -28.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 296.33 and the 200 day MA is 276.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,571m. Find out more information at: https://www.dillards.com

The potential market cap would be $3,991m based on the market concensus.

Dillard’s operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.