Dillard’s – Consensus Indicates Potential -27.6% Downside

Dillard’s with ticker code (DDS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 350 and 145 calculating the mean target price we have 225. Given that the stocks previous close was at 310.88 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -27.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 295.56 and the 200 day moving average is 272.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,482m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dillards.com

The potential market cap would be $3,968m based on the market concensus.

Dillard’s operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.