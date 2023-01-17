Dillard’s – Consensus Indicates Potential -27.5% Downside

Dillard’s with ticker code (DDS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 380 and 150 and has a mean target at 265. With the stocks previous close at 365.49 this would imply there is a potential downside of -27.5%. The 50 day MA is 338.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 294.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,399m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dillards.com

The potential market cap would be $4,640m based on the market concensus.

Dillard’s operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.