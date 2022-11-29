Dillard’s – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.8% Downside

Dillard’s found using ticker (DDS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 380 and 150 and has a mean target at 294. With the stocks previous close at 376.03 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -21.8%. The day 50 moving average is 312.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 282.83. The company has a market cap of $6,196m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dillards.com

The potential market cap would be $4,845m based on the market concensus.

Dillard’s operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.