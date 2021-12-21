Dillard’s – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.7% Downside

Dillard’s found using ticker (DDS) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 330 and 160 calculating the mean target price we have 213.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 244.76 this would imply there is a potential downside of -12.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 272.93 and the 200 day MA is 182.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,500m. Find out more information at: https://www.dillards.com

Dillard’s operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard’s stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.