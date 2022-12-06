Dillard’s, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -17.7% Downside

Dillard’s, Inc. found using ticker (DDS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 380 and 150 calculating the average target price we see 294. With the stocks previous close at 357.18 this would imply there is a potential downside of -17.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 320.41 while the 200 day moving average is 286.12. The market cap for the company is $6,022m. Company Website: https://www.dillards.com

The potential market cap would be $4,957m based on the market concensus.