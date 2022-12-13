Dillard’s, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.8% Downside

Dillard’s, Inc. found using ticker (DDS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 380 and 150 with the average target price sitting at 294. Given that the stocks previous close was at 337.08 this would indicate that there is a downside of -12.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 328.45 and the 200 day moving average is 288.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,689m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dillards.com

The potential market cap would be $4,962m based on the market concensus.

Dillard’s, Inc. operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.