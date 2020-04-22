Digital Turbine – Consenus Indicates Potential 95.3% Upside

Digital Turbine with ticker code (APPS) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 10. With the stocks previous close at 5.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 95.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.83 and the 200 day MA is 6.61. The company has a market cap of $460m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.digitalturbine.com

Digital Turbine, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices. The company offers other products and professional services directly related to the Ignite platform. Digital Turbine is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

