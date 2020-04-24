Digital Turbine – Consenus Indicates Potential 90.1% Upside

Digital Turbine with ticker code (APPS) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 10. With the stocks previous close at 5.26 this indicates there is a potential upside of 90.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.79 and the 200 day MA is 6.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $465m. Visit the company website at: http://www.digitalturbine.com

Digital Turbine, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices. The company offers other products and professional services directly related to the Ignite platform. Digital Turbine is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

