Digital Turbine – Consenus Indicates Potential 55.1% Upside

Digital Turbine with ticker code (APPS) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 9.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 55.1%. The 50 day MA is 4.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.57. The market cap for the company is $508m. Visit the company website at: http://www.digitalturbine.com

Digital Turbine, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices. The company offers other products and professional services directly related to the Ignite platform. Digital Turbine is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

