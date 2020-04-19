Digital Turbine – Consenus Indicates Potential 111.0% Upside

Digital Turbine found using ticker (APPS) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 7 and has a mean target at 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 111.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.82 and the 200 day moving average is 6.62. The market cap for the company is $444m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.digitalturbine.com

Digital Turbine, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices. The company offers other products and professional services directly related to the Ignite platform. Digital Turbine is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn