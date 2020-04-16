Digital Turbine – Consenus Indicates Potential 107.0% Upside

Digital Turbine found using ticker (APPS) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 7 and has a mean target at 10. Now with the previous closing price of 4.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 107.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.95 while the 200 day moving average is 6.65. The market cap for the company is $424m. Find out more information at: http://www.digitalturbine.com

Digital Turbine, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices. The company offers other products and professional services directly related to the Ignite platform. Digital Turbine is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

