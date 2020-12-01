Digital Turbine – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

Digital Turbine found using ticker (APPS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 47 and 31.5 with a mean TP of 40.75. With the stocks previous close at 40.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .8%. The day 50 moving average is 36.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,990m. Company Website: http://www.digitalturbine.com

Digital Turbine , through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices. The company also provides programmatic advertising and targeted media delivery services; and other products and professional services directly related to the core platform. Digital Turbine is headquartered in Austin, Texas.