Digital Turbine – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.2% Upside

Digital Turbine with ticker code (APPS) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 80.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 79.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 69.85 and the 200 day moving average is 44.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,472m. Find out more information at: http://www.digitalturbine.com

Digital Turbine, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices. The company also provides programmatic advertising and targeted media delivery services; and other products and professional services directly related to the core platform. Digital Turbine is headquartered in Austin, Texas.