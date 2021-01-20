Twitter
Digital Turbine – Consensus Indicates Potential -20.7% Downside

Digital Turbine with ticker code (APPS) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 31.5 calculating the mean target price we have 47.58. With the stocks previous close at 59.97 this would indicate that there is a downside of -20.7%. The 50 day MA is 50.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.19. The company has a market cap of $4,966m. Company Website: http://www.digitalturbine.com

Digital Turbine, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices. The company also provides programmatic advertising and targeted media delivery services; and other products and professional services directly related to the core platform. Digital Turbine is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

