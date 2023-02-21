Digital Realty Trust, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. found using ticker (DLR) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 175 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 121.68. Now with the previous closing price of 112.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 107.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 115.96. The market cap for the company is $32,945m. Company Website: https://www.digitalrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $35,513m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.