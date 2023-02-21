Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. found using ticker (DLR) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 175 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 121.68. Now with the previous closing price of 112.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 107.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 115.96. The market cap for the company is $32,945m. Company Website: https://www.digitalrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $35,513m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.