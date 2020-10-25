Digital Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Digital Realty Trust found using ticker (DLR) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 186 and 130 calculating the mean target price we have 163.59. With the stocks previous close at 152.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The 50 day MA is 149.78 and the 200 day MA is 147.13. The company has a market cap of $42,540m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.digitalrealty.com

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

